Stream YG’s New Album Stay Dangerous

Last week Compton rap heavyweight YG unveiled a new video for the A$AP Rocky collab “Handgun” and detailed the tracklisting for his hotly anticipated Stay Dangerous. He’s been teasing the new release pretty consistently since dropping the news back in February at the 2018 NBA All-Star weekend, and it’s been working.

After dropping the throwback single “Suu Whoop” and the conspicuous consumption anthem “Big Bank” with Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean — which was certified gold by the RIAA — YG’s been on our minds and timelines. Well, the day has finally come. His tenacious new full-length, Stay Dangerous, is here via legendary hip hop imprint Def Jam.

YG’s been on our radar for a while now, since his first album My Krazy Life turned heads and established the California artist as a major voice back in 2014. Thanks to DJ Mustard’s sinewy production, YG’s gift for dexterous, melodic rap instantly shone in a fully-rendered conceptual debut album. He later followed up with 2016’s Still Brazy, keeping his West Coast early ‘90s rap style in tow while exploring some funkier grooves.

Stay Dangerous seems to pick up where Still Brazy left off, mixing vintage LA G-rap with muscular rhymes. This time around he’s reunited with long-time collaborator DJ Mustard, and blessed be that Mustard is back on the beat. The new album comes alongside news of an upcoming acting role in White Boy Rick, which also stars Matthew McConaughey and features rapper Danny Brown — as well as a recent felony robbery charge in Vegas.

As expected, Stay Dangerous features a star-studded lineup including the aforementioned stars plus Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, Jay 305, and Youngboy Never Broke Again. You can stream the entire album below.

Stay Dangerous is out 08/03. You can order it here.