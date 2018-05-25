YG – “Big Bank” (Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj)

This is obviously a huge fucking morning for rap music, with entire new albums from Pusha-T and A$AP Rocky out there in the world. If you’re going to put a big single out there today, you need to be extremely fucking confident that it can get enough attention that it won’t be completely drowned out. YG has reason to be confident.

The Compton rap destroyer has been putting out a bunch of new singles lately, including the absolute destroyer “Suu Whoop.” And today, he’s come out with a big all-star posse cut called “Big Bank.” The song features 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, all rapping alongside YG and all flexing as hard as they can. All of them (even Big Sean!) sound pretty strong on the song, and all of them sound different enough from one another that they leave an impression. But YG, with his blustering but playful intensity, outshines all of them.

Just as notable is the song’s beat. For this one, YG has once again teamed up with his old collaborator Mustard (formerly DJ Mustard). But the song isn’t one of those minimal Mustardwave bangers that YG came up making. Instead, it’s got a tingly, mocking, xylophone-based beat that keeps the track bright and fun. Check it out below.

“Big Bank” is out now at iTunes. Fingers crossed for a new album sometime soon.