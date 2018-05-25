Stream A$AP Rocky’s New Album Testing

After the 2015 release of A$AP Rocky’s At.Long.Last.A$AP, the rapper laid low — sharing a few one-off singles, picking up a feature here and there, contributing to various A$AP Mob projects — but now he’s back in full force. He made that abundantly clear earlier this week when he locked himself in a translucent cage for a performance art piece announcing Testing, a new album out today.

The tracklist includes lots of big names like Frank Ocean (twice!), Ms. Lauryn Hill (sampled on a song with Frank Ocean!), FKA twigs, Kid Cudi, Puff Daddy, Dev Hynes, Skepta, Snoop Dogg, Playboi Carti, French Montana, and Moby, whose “Porcelain” provides the foundation for advance single “A$AP Forever.” And those are just the collaborators who made the cut. “I was working a lot with Lana Del Rey for the past two years,” Rocky told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “I worked a lot with Tame Impala and MGMT, so it was just like, the people I finally wanted to work with… These are the people I grew up with, these are the people I admire.”

Testing also includes advance single “Distorted Records,” but other recent tracks such as “Above,” “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$,” “Money Bags Freestyle,” “Herojuana Blunts,” and the BlocBoy JB collab “Bad Company” are not on the tracklist. Stream the full 15-track album below.

Testing is out now.