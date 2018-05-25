Pusha-T — the hyphen is back, baby! — has been teasing an album called King Push for nearly four years now. At one point, it was going to be produced entirely by the Neptunes. Then it was going to be produced mostly by Kanye West. Then, several scrapped versions of the album later, we found out that it was going to be produced entirely by Kanye West — who also chose and paid $85,000 for the album artwork, an edited photograph of Whitney Houston’s bathroom, and announced the release date during one of his diarrheal Twitter outbursts.

Now, four years and one really good prequel album later, King Push is finally arriving. Except it’s not called King Push anymore. Now it’s called DAYTONA, making that 2015 prequel album’s already-convoluted title, King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, even more confusing. “I changed the album title from King Push to DAYTONA because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work,” Pusha explained on Twitter. “DAYTONA represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that you’re confident in.”

Either way, whatever it’s called, the album is here. Reportedly just the first of five seven-track albums produced by Kanye set to arrive in the coming weeks, DAYTONA only has two guest features, Rick Ross and Kanye himself. According to Pusha, “This album is for my family … high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans. Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions.”

“Infrared,” the song that closes DAYTONA, seems to take some shots at Drake. “Ya hooks did it/ The lyrics pennin’ equal to Trump’s winnin’/ The bigger question is how the Russians did it/ It was written like Nas/ But it came from Quentin,” Pusha raps, referencing Drake’s alleged ghostwriter Quentin Miller. Drake’s 2016 track “Two Birds, One Stone” included the lyrics “But really it’s you with all the drug dealer stories/ That’s gotta stop, though,” which many interpreted to be aimed at Pusha.

DAYTONA is out now via Pusha and Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music.