Kanye West is extremely involved in Pusha-T’s upcoming DAYTONA, aka the album formerly known as King Push, which finally comes out tomorrow. Kanye produced the entire thing and made Pusha scrap it all several times. He raps a verse on the sixth track, “What Would Meek Do.” He first announced the LP’s release date on Twitter a few days after his return, back before all of the Trump bullshit went down. And apparently, he chose the album cover too.

“The artwork was pictures that we all agreed on,” Pusha-T told Angie Martinez in an interview on Power 105 yesterday. “He picked the photographer, I took these pictures, I was like, ‘Yo, there are fresh.’ I picked all of these pictures out, he had a little edit to it, how he wanted the actual grading of the picture to look. Picked the picture, great, we look, boom, boom, boom, it’s good.”

But early yesterday morning, Kanye called to make a last-minute change. “1AM, my phone rings. There’s no caller ID. ‘Hey, yeah, I think we should change the artwork. And I like this other artwork. And this other artwork is 85 grand.’ I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to pay for that and I wasn’t even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked, it’s here, it’s ready.’ ‘No, this is what people need to see to go along with this music. I’ma pay for dat.’ I say, ‘You my man! [laughs] You my man!’

So what was this artwork that Kanye thought “people need to see”? A very lightly edited photo of Whitney Houston’s filthy bathroom, full of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, that first emerged in 2006. And Kanye apparently spent $85,000 of his own money to obtain a worldwide license for its usage. Check it out here or below.

A post shared by Hip Hop N More (@hiphopnmore) on May 24, 2018 at 9:40am PDT

Remember when Lorde had to apologize for posting a photo of her bathtub along with a Whitney Houston quote?