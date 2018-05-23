Pusha-T’s (yes the hyphen is back) highly-anticipated Kanye West-produced album DAYTONA will be out this Friday via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Earlier today Pusha shared its tracklist and tonight he previewed it during a listening party at New York City’s Public Arts. Hear a snippet of both Kanye’s and Pusha’s verses on the sixth track “What Would Meek Do.” As much as I hate to give Kanye credit, it sounds good and his lyrics are almost self-aware. Almost. Stay tuned for the casual “poop scoop.”