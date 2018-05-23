Pusha T has finally confirmed what Kanye West stated weeks ago: The former Clipse rapper and G.O.O.D. Music president will release a new solo album this Friday, and it will only be seven songs long. It will not, however, be called King Push, the title he’s been teasing since 2014. Instead, this collection is called Daytona.

On Twitter, Pusha explained the change:

I changed the album title from “King Push” to “DAYTONA” because I felt it didn’t represent the overall message of this body of work. “DAYTONA” represents the fact that I have the luxury of time. That luxury only comes when u have a skill set that your confident in.

He also announced that, like Jay-Z before him, he’s added the hyphen back to his name. Maybe he acquired it from At The Drive In?

Daytona features a verse from Kanye on the intriguingly titled “What Would Meek Do?” plus Rick Ross on “Hard Piano.” Pusha’s tweets indicate the album came together relatively quickly in a burst of creative inspiration rather than gradually during the two-and-a-half-year interim since his previous LP, late 2015’s Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. “I don’t have something to say to you everyday, nevertheless create a song abt, this music comes from a real place every time…” he wrote. Furthermore, “This is all happening in real time, you don’t have my art work because i don’t have my art work…the final master was turned in 2 hrs ago, no single (what are those?), I’m not interested in any of that…”

He offered a brief description of Daytona: “This album is for my family…high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans. Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions.” Sounds like a Pusha T album to me! He wrapped up his tweetstorm with an expression of gratitude to Kanye: “Ye, we’ve really outdone ourselves…thank you.”

Kanye previously announced he was producing five albums, seven tracks each, to be released one per week beginning with Pusha’s LP this Friday. Kanye’s own solo album will allegedly arrive the following Friday, 6/1, followed by releases from Kids See Ghost (the duo of Kanye and Kid Cudi), Nas, and Teyana Taylor. Kanye is not known for meeting deadlines, but the fact that Def Jam sent an official press release announcing Daytona’s release this Friday is evidence that this ambitious plan might actually come to pass.

Here’s the Daytona tracklist:

01 “If You Know You Know”

02 “The Games We Play”

03 “Hard Piano” (Feat. Rick Ross)

04 “Come Back Baby”

05 “Santeria”

06 “What Would Meek Do?” (Feat. Kanye West)

07 “Infrared”

Here are Pusha's tweets:

