Kanye Also Produced A New Nas Album Coming In June

Kanye West returned to Twitter last week and brought with him a bounty of news content. Most notably, a philosophy “book” and the promise of four new albums. Today he has taken to Twitter again with news of another release, surprising absolutely no one. “Nas June 15th,” he tweeted. An interesting nugget: Kanye co-produced Jay-Z’s “Takeover” in 2001, what could well be called a Nas diss track. Of course, that beef has since cooled.

Kanye says he has been “hand producing all the albums” and “chopping samples from the sunken place,” referencing the brainwashing technique used in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and possibly hinting at some of the themes on the impending releases. According to Peele, “The Sunken Place means we’re marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us.”

This news follows a contentious tweet yesterday in which Kanye praised right-wing YouTuber Candace Owens. Owens helms a black conservatism website and YouTube channel called Red Black Pill and is a frequent guest on Fox News and InfoWars. She has also called Donald Trump “the savior” of the free world. I wonder if she and Shania are friends.

I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place 😂Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Nas June 15th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018