Shania Twain Would Have Voted For Trump If She Could

In The Guardian’s new profile of Shania Twain, the country popstar spoke about loss, infidelity, and the years of trauma that wounded her. Twain’s parents abused her and died in a car crash when she was young, and later in life Twain’s ex-husband Mutt Lange cheated on her with her close friend. In the interview, she doesn’t hold back. She curses former friends in one breath and underscores the importance of family in the next. This kind of bluntness is what she claims to admire in Donald Trump.
Twain is of course a Canadian citizen and a Swiss resident so she did not vote in the US election. But if she could have…
I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?
Okay then. In more pleasant Twain news, here she is backstage at Coachella last weekend with Nicki Minaj, the Weekend, French Montana, Nav, Belly, Quavo, and Timothée Chalamet.
UPDATE: Twain has released this apology for her comments…
I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.