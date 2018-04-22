Shania Twain Would Have Voted For Trump If She Could

In The Guardian’s new profile of Shania Twain, the country popstar spoke about loss, infidelity, and the years of trauma that wounded her. Twain’s parents abused her and died in a car crash when she was young, and later in life Twain’s ex-husband Mutt Lange cheated on her with her close friend. In the interview, she doesn’t hold back. She curses former friends in one breath and underscores the importance of family in the next. This kind of bluntness is what she claims to admire in Donald Trump.

Twain is of course a Canadian citizen and a Swiss resident so she did not vote in the US election. But if she could have…

I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?

Okay then. In more pleasant Twain news, here she is backstage at Coachella last weekend with Nicki Minaj, the Weekend, French Montana, Nav, Belly, Quavo, and Timothée Chalamet.

UPDATE: Twain has released this apology for her comments…