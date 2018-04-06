Lorde Apologizes For Whitney Houston-Quoting Bathtub Instagram

We all do dumb things, even the best of us. Lorde, who currently has a pretty strong claim on “the best of us” status can tell you all about it. Last night, during a day off from her current tour, Lorde posted a photo of a bathtub with this caption: “And iiii will always love you.” This was a dumb thing.

Now: It is pretty clear that this was not intentional. Lorde was almost certainly just trying to say that she loves her bathtub. But she did this by quoting Whitney Houston’s best-known and best-loved song. And in 2012, Whitney Houston drowned in her bathtub. (Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown also died in 2015, six months after being found unconscious in a bathtub.) So if you weren’t inclined to give Lorde the benefit of the doubt, it might look like she was making an extremely distasteful joke about Whitney Houston’s death.

Here’s a screengrab, via The Hollywood Reporter:

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Lorde quickly deleted the offending Instagram post and posted an apology to her Instagram Story, writing this: