YG – “Suu Whoop”

Compton rap king YG, maybe the greatest old-school street-rapper we’ve got working today, has just come out with a new single, and it’s a monster. The gang-themed “Suu Whoop” seems to be a one-off, with no album or mixtape attached. It’s a sparse, rumbling, threatening trunk-rattler with a bloodthirsty sense of intensity, and you can use Spotify to hear it below.

Tomorrow, YG will headline two events that he’s calling the Boogie at LA’s Shrine Auditorium, part of the festivities for NBA All-Star Weekend in LA: