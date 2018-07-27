Right now, Compton street-rap great YG has a hit with the 2 Chainz/Big Sean/Nicki Minaj collab “Big Bank,” and his third proper album Stay Dangerous is reportedly coming out a week from today. And he’s now stoking excitement with a new single and a video. On “Handgun,” YG teams up with A$AP Rocky, and the two of them talk a whole lot of shit.

“Handgun” is exactly the sort of song that YG excels at making. It’s hard, throwbacky West Coast rap music with a churning, cinematic beat and growly singsong verses about sex and violence. A$AP Rocky, who’s been in a bit of a funk lately, contributes his strongest verse in a while; I love the bit where he flashes back to being a teenager, wearing fake diamonds and seeing Cam’ron on the corner.

In the song’s video, YG plays a Full Metal Jacket-esque drill sergeant at “Kamp Drip,” which appears to be his own equivalent of a boot camp. Recruits get gold-plated pistols from vending machines, Rocky calls out cadences, and there’s some kind of late-night fight circuit. The best part is all the recruits doing minimal, S1W-style dances. Watch it below.

Stay Dangerous is reportedly out 8/4.