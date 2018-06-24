YG – “Big Bank” (Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj) Video

Compton rapper YG released the gang-themed “Suu Whoop” back in February and followed it with the ridiculously fun posse cut “Big Bank” in March. The yin of the former’s red-tinted, fittingly intense music video sees its yang today in the bright, playful video for “Big Bank.”

YG rides down palm tree-lined streets, counting money while standing in the sunroof. There’s also a shot of DJ Mustard playing a xylophone against a galaxy backdrop, which is now my favorite image. 2 Chainz wears a great pink-and-green tracksuit, Big Sean throws a party in a mock Oval Office, and Nicki Minaj stunts on a giant pink horse. Watch below.

According to TMZ, YG and his friends beat up and stole jewelry from a fan last month in Las Vegas. The victim is now suing YG for assault, battery and theft.