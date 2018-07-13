YG Arrested For Vegas Necklace Robbery

YG has been arrested and charged with felony robbery, as TMZ reports. The rapper turned himself into a Las Vegas court on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released after posting a $20,000 bail.

The charge stems from an incident that happened in May at The Cosmopolitan where YG was approached by a man who asked for a picture and then told the rapper that he’s not a real celebrity. Surveillance footage shows that YG yanked the chain off the man’s neck, and then picked up the chain and left.

The man in question filed a lawsuit for assault, battery, and theft last month alleging that he was also beat up by YG’s crew.