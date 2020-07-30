03 Greedo & Ron-Ron The Producer – “Home Vlone”

In the two years since 03 Greedo went to prison in Amarillo, Texas, the LA rapper has never really stopped releasing new music. Greedo has always been a prolific force, and he banked a lot of songs before beginning a 20-year sentence on drugs and weapons charges. Beyond a number of one-off singles, the resulting stockpile of music yielded two full-length albums last year, Still Summer In The Projects and the Kenny Beats collab Netflix & Deal, plus an EP with Travis Barker called Meet The Drummers.

Now Greedo is set to release Load It Up Vol. 1, an album-length collab with frequent collaborator Ron-Ron The Producer. Our first preview of the new project is “Home Vlone,” an eerily squelching sing-rap track that sounds like haunted Rae Sremmurd. Check it out below.