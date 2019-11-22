03 Greedo & Kenny Beats – “Disco Shit” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs) Video

LA rap cult hero 03 Greedo is currently in prison, serving a 20-year sentence for meth and firearm possession. But before he went to prison, Greedo recorded a whole lot of music, and that music has been coming out ever since. A few months ago, we got Meet The Drummers, his collaborative EP with Travis Barker. And today marks the release of Netflix & Deal, the album that Greedo recorded with Kenny Beats, one of the most vital rap producers currently working.

Greedo has said that Netflix & Deal is inspired by his favorite movies. He and Kenny make a strong combination, with his ethereal sing-rap screech hovering over Kenny’s blippy, energetic tracks. Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Ohgeesy, Key!, and Buddy make contributions. And on the lovely, blurry single “Disco Shit,” Greedo duets with an also-singing Freddie Gibbs. They sound cool as hell together.

The new “Disco Shit” video, from director William Childs, is a violent drug-dealing epic set in the ’70s. But since Greedo isn’t around to appear in it, we get the story through the medium of claymation. It’s a wild ride, and you can watch it below.

You can also stream Netflix & Deal, a way better album than most pieced-together incarcerated-rapper efforts, below.

Netflix & Deal is out now on Alamo.