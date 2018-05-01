03 Greedo Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

LA rapper 03 Greedo has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Pitchfork reports. The charges stem from a 2016 arrest in Texas and carried the potential of a life sentence.

“03 Greedo will be releasing his music and continuing to change the world through his unique perspective and art during his incarceration,” TK Kimbro, the rapper’s manager, said in a statement to Pitchfork. “We are dedicated to keeping his legacy intact and growing until he’s back on the streets.”

03 Greedo had become a notable rapper in the LA scene and was getting more and more national attention with his grounded, murky street raps. Greedo also became a highly prolific artist as the threat of a life sentence loomed, recording three volumes of the Purple Summer series mixtapes, Money Changes Everything and Wolf Of Grape Street over the past two years along with allegedly over 600 songs that haven’t been released.

Greedo took to Twitter to express his feelings on the situation last week before the sentencing was announced:

Sorry i let my fans down. At least we got some great music before i left yall. I wish i coulda stayed with my family but life isnt fair to some of us. Plenty music will be released while im gone. Promise me you will love me forever — #GodLevel 🐺 #LLLM (@03Greedo) April 25, 2018

Never thought id have to retire the year I blew up. But shit was fun — #GodLevel 🐺 #LLLM (@03Greedo) April 25, 2018

According to Pitchfork, Greedo is ordered to return for further proceedings on June 27.

