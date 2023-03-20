03 Greedo Announces New Album Halfway There, Out Friday

Earlier this year, LA rap cult hero 03 Greedo was released from prison on parole after serving five years of a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking and gun possession. Before he went to prison, Greedo recorded an insane amount of new music, and his records kept coming out while he was incarcerated. Now, it looks like he’s returned to that frantic pace of recording. On Friday, Greedo will release a new full-length project called Halfway There — 33 new songs, all recorded since his release.

Greedo released his new single “Bacc Like I Never Left” on Friday, and there’s apparently a whole lot more where that came from. On Instagram, Greedo reports that Halfway There will feature contributions from producers like Lex Luger, Harry Fraud, and Sledgren, as well as features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Maxo Kream, and PeeWee Longway.

Halfway There is out 3/24.