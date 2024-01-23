Over the past year or so, New York rap producer Evilgiane, one of the weird and brilliant young minds behind the sample drill movement, has made a name for himself by twisting familiar source material into fast, hard, deeply idiosyncratic beats. Evilgiane founded the Surf Gang crew, and he produced track like Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies” and Earl Sweatshirt’s “Making The Band (Danity Kane).” Today, Evilgiane releases his own guest-heavy mixtape #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1.

A couple of weeks ago, Evilgiane released “40,” a chaotic one-minute bugout with buzzy young post-SoundCloud rappers Nettspend and xaviersobased. That song is on the #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 mixtape. The tape also features underground rap luminaries like 03 Greedo, Rx Papi, 454, Anycia, and Robb Bank$. The real draw, though, is the way Evilgiane builds squirmy, glitchy, anxious soundscapes out of his samples. Below, stream the mixtape and watch the video for the K$upreme/Slimesito collab “Lil Wayne.”

<a href="https://surfgangrecords.bandcamp.com/album/heavensgate-vol-1-1">#HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 by evilgiane</a>

#HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 is out now on Surf Gang Records/Decent Distribution.