Evilgiane & Surf Gang Are Changing The Sound Of Hip-Hop

Despite never hitting the charts, “Goodbye Horses” became the sleeper hit of the ‘90s after appearing in Jonathan Demme’s The Silence Of The Lambs. Demme stumbled into a taxi driven by Diane Luckey during a mid-’80s NYC blizzard and became so smitten with her music that he included it in several of his films, most famously dropping the needle on “Goodbye Horses” for a scene featuring the androgynous serial-killer Buffalo Bill dancing naked with his genitalia tucked behind his crotch, caressing his nipple ring and applying makeup as his prisoner tries to escape. With its gentle coos and warm, echoing synth chords, “Goodbye Horses” became a symbol of counterculture.

Fifteen years after “Goodbye Horses” was popularized by The Silence Of The Lambs, the song appeared in theaters once again, this time in Kevin Smith’s stoner comedy Clerks II. To amuse themselves while loitering in front of Mooby’s, Silent Bob plays “Goodbye Horses” on his boombox while Jay applies chapstick, rocking his shoulders in a sleeveless Got Christ? tee while repeating Buffalo Bill’s vulgarities: “Would you fuck me? I’d fuck me. I’d fuck me hard.”

In 2021, 15 years after Clerks II and 30 years after The Silence Of The Lambs, “Goodbye Horses” reemerged once again — this time in the New York sample drill scene, courtesy of then-burgeoning producer Evilgiane. He flipped Q Lazzarus’ song into a drill beat for POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3's "Horses" on i.c.f.m. Pt. 3 / fortheonesilost, reimagining the band’s darkwave dreamstate with a vision of orchestrated chaos on Ableton. Using sporadic 808s that always manage to hit on the downbeat and snares that slice through seemingly-random hi-hat patterns, Giane and his collective, Surf Gang, are modernizing decades’ worth of music to the tune of hip-hop.

***

Surf Gang rarely travel alone. Their shows are billed as mini-festivals, their studio sessions feature a revolving door of high-profile guests, and at one point, they even had more than 15 members amongst their ranks.

There are seven boxes on the Zoom call once everyone has arrived. The members with cameras turned on are Giane Chenheu (Evilgiane), Cameron Kozloff (Eera), and the guy known only as Harrison, joined by various behind-the-scenes figures. Spirits are mild. Giane and Harrison seem a bit tired – likely from the extended press run for “The Hillbillies,” the Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar single that lifted Surf Gang to new levels of notoriety. Eera takes the lead to give the lesser-heard interpretation of Surf Gang’s rise — Giane usually tells the story, but like the Surf Gang producer tag, things are always subject to a little bit of variance.

Evilgiane was raised in the Chinatown district of Brooklyn, where the streets are straddled with all kinds of art (dollar toys, glowing red lanterns, bootleg tees) and each shop has its own soundtrack. Giane claims this as the place of origin for the group’s aesthetic; Surf Gang started out as a skate crew that would zip through Sunset Park and link up at LES Skatepark under the Manhattan Bridge. Although the current members of Surf Gang hadn’t met at that point, skate videos and unofficial skatepark etiquette fostered an insatiable urge to experiment in all of them. “Skating got me into music,” Giane says, tracing his early trials with vaporwave back to those same skate videos.

Harrison seconds that notion, and Eera elaborates, “Skating as a kid, with skate videos promoting having an individual style, and the whole ABD [Already Been Done] culture of not throwing down the same tricks down certain spots or using same songs in videos, was a cultural ground base for making shit in general.” Harrison and Giane agree as Eera points to the learned adaptability and forced creativity of skate culture. “Doing tricks at a certain spot is in essence the same thing as making a beat or making a piece of art,” he says. “It’s your own interpretation of that area and you put your spin on it.”

That last sentence stands out: “You put your spin on it.” We’ve been hearing “Goodbye Horses” for the past 35 years, sometimes reinterpreted through covers and remixes, but never like this. As recent Surf Gang collaborator Hook describes to me on the phone, “There’s not too many songs right now that give you a 2002 vibe.” But the crew’s production style, flipping pop hits with crystalline synthesizers and spontaneous drums, delivers just that: camcorder-filmed Y2K flashiness and a touch of turn-of-the-century optimism.

***

Surf Gang’s story is deeply informed by hip-hop history and cultural tipping points. “I’ve been doing graffiti as long as I’ve been skating. I write ‘Surf,’ and that was just one of my throwies,” Giane recollects. He doesn’t think too much of it, citing “New York shit” and “curiosity” as his reasons for indulging in the art form. Even so, Giane and his friends’ obsession with Wild Style, Charlie Abearn’s 1983 film widely regarded as hip-hop’s first motion picture, spurred a love for hip-hop’s foundations as well as its visual aesthetic.

Evilgiane’s instinct is to play with hip-hop fundamentals. After watching Wild Style, he began to mirror other counterculturists in the mid-‘90s such as DJ Q-Bert and Dan The Automator, using their hip-hop equipment to transform virtually any record into a drum machine. In San Francisco, turntablists like Invisibl Skratch Picklz repurposed pop records, scratching as their own collective of genre-flipping beat jugglers. For instance, on “DJ Polar Bear vs. Shiggar Fraggar,” the artists spin and rework Bill Conti’s “Going The Distance” from the Rocky film score. Nearly 30 years later, Giane adapts that same resourcefulness for the modern day.

Sample drill is the most accessible thing to happen to hip-hop since Vince Staples hopped on a Flume beat for Big Fish Theory. It’s the direct result of decades’ worth of beloved pop music having no place in contemporary culture other than weddings, sporting events, and decade-themed parties. Similar to how Staples blended popular electronica with his own rapping, Surf Gang bridges the gap between pop and hip-hop, stuttering their hi-hats and sporadically placing bass drum hits against Bon Iver loops and Flight Facilities vocal tracks.

Despite the subgenre’s adoption of the term “sample drill,” the term is misleading. The soundscapes aren’t sinister. There are no thick, sliding 808s that mimic Pop Smoke’s basslines. And frankly, Surf Gang don’t typically work with regional drill rappers from Chicago and the different boroughs in New York. Instead, Surf Gang use pop samples as a means to access the timeless nostalgia of intergenerational Hot 100 hits and the pre-memorized choruses that define your local club’s karaoke nights.

In February of 2021, Moh Baretta even dropped a full tape of supposed-sample drill beats with the title, #THISISNOTADRILL. The vices and proscribed dealings of trap music might bleed through Surf Gang’s lyrical output, but Moh emphasized to me: “We was doing the shit a little differently. I don’t rap about drill shit because I’m not a drill rapper. I don’t sit outside and do what drill people do all day. I’m like, ‘Alright bet, we’re going to hop on these drill beats and talk about shit that more people can relate to that don’t be on that.'”

Earl Sweatshirt’s “Making The Band (Danity Kane)” shows that Surf Gang don’t need samples to make sample drill. Even without a persisting excerpted loop, the beat generates its own pulse, driven forward by the wistful hum of Clams Casino’s synthesizers. As Evilgiane’s hi-hats, snares, and 808s scatter off-beat, each piece of his drum kit adds to the polyrhythms syncopating his bass drum kicks. Evilgiane becomes one with the beat; as Earl repeats: “Bruce Banner how I handle the rage,” Giane replies to the rapper by sampling a snippet of Bill Bixby’s Bruce Banner announcing: “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

The drum pattern on “The Hillbillies” even emulates the hit-hit-trip-e-let drum kicks from “dikkontrol,” Tapp’s Baltimore club beat that inspired decades worth of Jersey club music. As Eera puts it, “Giane’s taking shit from all different places to recontextualize it into what he’s making.” It doesn’t matter if it’s a drum line from across the bridge in New Jersey or a dusty copy of Sade’s Love Deluxe, anything can be repurposed

Unlike previous generations of producers, music, music history, and information in general has always been available at Giane’s disposal. Thinking back to being an early adopter of internet culture, he tells me, “I got my internet personality from being on Facebook and early Instagram and early Twitter and MySpace as a kid.” Eera, speaking on behalf of the three members, chimes in: “I’ve been on a computer for as early as I can remember, for my whole life basically.”

When you’re born into an era where everything is available at your fingertips, the blueprint changes. Surf Gang don’t need to abide by the manufactured rules of hip-hop antiquity, including the one about not identifying your samples; DJ Premier would probably have a heart attack if he saw the self-snitching on the tracklist to Polo Perk’s mixtape PUNK GOES DRILL+** HOSTEDBYSHOKURADIO. When I ask Evilgiane about hip-hop’s biggest unspoken rule, he’s surprised that people still care about that: “I don’t give a fuck about sample snitching. Who gives a – bro, the point is to put people onto music. At least when I sample shit, I’m trying to put n****s on.”

The impact is undeniable. PinkPantheress went from featuring Surf Gang on to hell with it (Remixes) to bringing on Cash Cobain, the raunchy South Bronx sample drill artist, to produce her new album’s Central Cee collab, “Nice To Meet You.” Drake flipped Frank Ocean’s Django Unchained outtake “Wiseman” for the opener to For All The Dogs. Rapping on an Evilgiane beat, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem got nominated for Best Rap Performance at the Grammys. Within five years, Surf Gang’s sound and aesthetics traveled from the fringes of the underground all the way to production credits for the biggest names in hip-hop.

Longtime friend and affiliate RealYungPhil told me that while working on his joint Dr. Phil tape, “One of the times [Giane] was out in LA, he pulled up to my house and damn near went through every beat on his computer and let me pick whatever I wanted.” Even over the phone, I could hear a twinge of regret in RealYungPhil’s voice. Having unfiltered access to Evilgiane’s collection of unreleased beats is as close to a modern cornucopia as you can get, now more of a privilege than ever, passing from the ears of K$upreme to Slimesito to A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti shortly thereafter.

***

Although Surf Gang is currently a band of three producers, this wasn’t always the case. The list of members in the collective once read like Gen Z’s X-Men: POLO PERKS <3 <3 <3, Babyxsosa, Moh Baretta, Hartó Falion, Pasto Flacco, Gonerprod, Tommytohotty, Caspr, JDN, Bobainee, Sub9k, Smoove Dinero, plus others who'd be up for debate thanks to their long list of affiliates. There's no origin story of mythic proportions for Surf Gang. Harrison tells me, "I met Giane through a mutual friend in maybe late 2017. We learned Ableton together and started making a sound. We started to meet artists, and it kind of went from there." With Harrison hailing from Minneapolis, Eera from LA, and Giane from New York, they had all been familiar with each other through SoundCloud, but it wasn't until a year later in August of 2018 that Harrison and Giane finally crossed paths with Eera. For Eera, it was just a matter of being at the right place at the right time: "I met them at a studio session in Times Square, off some random shit. We were there producing for this artist, and I had just moved to New York that day. The dude just hit me up, I pulled up to the studio, and Giane and Harrison were there."