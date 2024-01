Sample drill great and Surf Gang founder Evilgiane has a new track out today. The 64-second “40” pairs his latest skittering, booming production with rappers Nettspend and xaviersobased, who crisscross through the beat in the BabyTron-esque dispassionate YouTube-rapper zone. The song will appear on Evilgiane’s forthcoming #HEAVENSGATE mixtape, but you can check it out now.