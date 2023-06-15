Earl Sweatshirt – “Making The Band (Danity Kane)”

Ryosuke Tanzawa

New Music June 15, 2023 2:52 PM By James Rettig

Earl Sweatshirt – “Making The Band (Danity Kane)”

Ryosuke Tanzawa

New Music June 15, 2023 2:52 PM By James Rettig

Earl Sweatshirt has shared a music video for “Making The Band (Danity Kane).” The track first popped up late last year on producer Evilgaine’s SoundCloud page, but is getting an official release today. The title references the girl group that was formed during the reality series Making The Band, the same one that Dawn Richard would eventually break away from. Earl’s most recent album was last year’s Sick!, which made our list of the Best Albums Of 2022. Check out “Making The Band (Danity Kane)” below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

3 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest