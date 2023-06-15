Earl Sweatshirt has shared a music video for “Making The Band (Danity Kane).” The track first popped up late last year on producer Evilgaine’s SoundCloud page, but is getting an official release today. The title references the girl group that was formed during the reality series Making The Band, the same one that Dawn Richard would eventually break away from. Earl’s most recent album was last year’s Sick!, which made our list of the Best Albums Of 2022. Check out “Making The Band (Danity Kane)” below.