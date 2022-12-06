The 50 Best Albums Of 2022

In 2022, we couldn’t agree on anything. That statement probably applies more generally, but in this case, we’re talking about the Stereogum staff and the year’s best music. It’s never easy to put together a list of the year’s best music, especially when you’re dealing with a small crew of passionate writer types. Sometimes, though, a few overwhelming favorites emerge immediately. Sometimes, massive and generation-defining albums announce themselves in obvious fashion. That didn’t really happen this year. Instead, this year’s best albums tended to be passion projects — not just for the musicians who made the records but also for the critics who advocated for those records.

The Stereogum writers all love and respect each other, and we all love and respect you, the readers who keep us in business. But that doesn’t mean that we’re ever going to agree with each other, and it sure as hell doesn’t mean that you’re going to agree with us. Some of us thought that certain albums were bulletproof locks for the top spots on this list. Others heard those albums and shrugged. Some years, that’s just how it goes.

In the end, every album on this list has loud, fervent fans on the Stereogum staff. Our writers, both full-timers and freelancers, voted on which albums would make our year-end list, and then we argued and cajoled and debated that list even further once the votes were in. The end result is a wild and jagged ride that encompasses a lot of different genres and ideas and approaches. There’s plenty of indie rock on this list. There’s also rap and country and metal and arena-pop and hardcore and emo and avant-garde weirdness. Inevitably, you’ll find something to love. —Tom Breihan