For the past few months, the great Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been quietly putting out a steady stream of one-off singles: “Bonecrusher” with Key Glock, “Whatchamacallit” with Luh Tyler, the Evilgiane-produced “Bang The Bus.” Maybe this is leading up to a bigger release, or maybe there’s no bigger plan at work and it’s just a rapper dropping tracks. Either way, we’ve got a new one this morning.

Maxo Kream’s new track is called “No Then You A Hoe,” and it’s not what you’d expect from the title. (“Bang The Bus” has that angle covered.) Instead, it’s Maxo describing the stresses of enjoying success when you’ve got misery and envy all around you: “They feel entitled to ya dough/ You tell ’em yes, they like, ‘I guess’/ You tell ’em no, then you a hoe.” There’s no chorus; it’s just two and a half minutes of bracing and emotional bars, delivered so conversationally that they sound effortless. SZA/Kanye West collaborator Nascent produced the eerie, minimal beat, and Maxo really raps his ass off on this one. Check it out below.