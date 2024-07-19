The Houston storyteller Maxo Kream and Surf Gang sample drill king Evilgiane teamed up on “Bang The Bus” in January, giving Maxo’s arched-eyebrow drawling a more hyperactive backdrop than usual. Six months later, they’ve joined forces again on “Eye Know.” Maxo rides the fast-moving skitter with an impressive agility, and he scatters his verse with references to Y2K-era stars like Ludacris and Murphy Lee. Below, watch the video, directed by Michael Onipede.