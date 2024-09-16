I remember it like it was yesterday. Tyler, The Creator released what he called a “throwaway song” named after a pod vegetable. Over blown-out bass, the rapper jeered a vague threat — or invitation? — aimed at the up-and-coming young actor stealing everyone’s hearts: “Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me.” Six and a half years later, here we are.

Tyler will be making his film debut alongside Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s upcoming A24 feature Marty Supreme. Safdie wrote the script with his frequent collaborator with Ronald Bronstein, with whom he also wrote 2017’s Good Time and 2019’s Uncut Gems. Gwyneth Paltrow will also star.

We know the Safdies and A24 like to think outside the box with their casting, so there’s no telling what type of role Tyler will play here. Maybe he’ll star as a version of himself like Kevin Garnett or the Weeknd did in Uncut Gems. He’s enough of a character as he is. Further details about the film are being kept under wraps, aside from it being an original, fictionalized story. But a little birdie told Variety that the plot is inspired by the life of the late ping pong pro Marty Reisman. If that’s true, we’re experiencing a big moment for movies about scrawny men in racket sports.