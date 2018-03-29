Tyler, The Creator – “OKRA”

Last year, Tyler, The Creator released a new album, (Scum Fuck) Flower Boy, and since then he’s been performing live and supporting Kali Uchis. He dropped one loosie, “Ziploc,” last year, and now he’s released another one, called “OKRA.” He calls it “a throwaway song” in the YouTube description, but it’s a buggy and druggy track that’s well worth a listen. It comes attached to a video, which show Tyler in two split-screen views rapping the song. “i will promote this song for the next 5 days, then continue to live a normal life, thank you, holla,” he said in a tweet. Watch and listen below.

“OKRA” is out now.