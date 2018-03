Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis just officially announced her debut album, Isolation, and last night, she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the Tyler, The Creator/Bootsy Collins collab “After The Storm.” Although Collins wasn’t there, she was assisted onstage by Tyler and the Roots, singing and dancing in front of a red-tinted beach backdrop. Watch below.

Isolation is out 4/6 on Interscope.