Kali Uchis – “After The Storm” (Feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins) Video

Kali Uchis has shared a new video for “After The Storm,” the track she recently shared that features Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins. It’s an immaculately directed clip by Nadia Lee Cohen that starts with Kali Uchis making a shopping list over breakfast that includes finding a lover and follows her to the store where she gets the ingredients to make her perfect man. That ends up being Tyler, The Creator in the form of a plant-person hybrid, who she waters and tends to and eventually has little plant-kids with. Watch below.