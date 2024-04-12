Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ Challengers Score Remixed By Boys Noize

Last year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross released soundtracks for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and The Killer. The Nine Inch Nails pals — who have a lot of new projects in the works — are back now with the score for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers remixed by Boys Noize.

“It’s been a fun challenge to turn this into one fluid experience and take it even further by redesigning the tracks, creating new elements and changing certain parts — especially on ‘Compress / Repress,’ which turns super epic in the end,” Boys Noize said in a statement. “Working with Trent and Atticus has been a dream come true; they’ve been so great and helpful during the entire process.”

Stream CHALLENGERS [MIXED] below.

Challengers hits theaters on 4/26.

