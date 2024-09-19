Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After Backlash To Taylor Swift Tweet

September 18, 2024

Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After Backlash To Taylor Swift Tweet

Last week, Zach Bryan sparked conversation with the tweet: “anyone willing to put politics above music don’t get the point of listening to music.” He deactivated his X account, and then returned. However, on Tuesday evening the country superstar played with fire again, and this time the post led him to deactivate once more.

Bryan was looking to start trouble, writing, “eagles > chiefs” and “Kanye > Taylor,” finishing off the tweet with, “who’s with me.” Of course, Swifties swiftly retaliated, many saying “Tyler Childers > Zach Bryan” or “Literally anyone else > Zach Bryan.” He attempted to do damage control, tweeting, “guys I love Taylor, was listening to TTPD last night and thank you aimee came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.” Then, he deactivated. Surely he will be back soon.

