Morrissey Fires His Management Following Johnny Marr Statement

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News September 19, 2024 7:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Morrissey Fires His Management Following Johnny Marr Statement

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News September 19, 2024 7:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The saga continues: Last month, Morrissey claimed he said yes to a Smiths reunion tour offer, but Johnny Marr ignored it; then, he said Marr also blocked a Smiths deluxe reissue; most recently, he lamented that Marr acquired the Smiths trademark and can replace him as vocalist. On Tuesday, Marr refuted Morrissey’s claims, and now Morrissey has fired his management.

As usual, Morrissey’s statement was posted on his website. This time, it was succinct: “Morrissey has severed all connections with Red Light Management/Pete Galli Management.” Earlier this month, Morrissey also did an interview discussing the problems with his unreleased album Bonfire Of Teenagers, which he expressed is so controversial that no labels want to share it.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch A Very High Paul McCartney Join Comedian Deon Cole Onstage In Hollywood

2 days ago 0

Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After Backlash To Taylor Swift Tweet

1 day ago 0

Morrissey Says Johnny Marr Has Acquired The Smiths Trademark, Can Replace Him As Band’s Vocalist

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest