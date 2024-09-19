Morrissey Fires His Management Following Johnny Marr Statement

The saga continues: Last month, Morrissey claimed he said yes to a Smiths reunion tour offer, but Johnny Marr ignored it; then, he said Marr also blocked a Smiths deluxe reissue; most recently, he lamented that Marr acquired the Smiths trademark and can replace him as vocalist. On Tuesday, Marr refuted Morrissey’s claims, and now Morrissey has fired his management.

As usual, Morrissey’s statement was posted on his website. This time, it was succinct: “Morrissey has severed all connections with Red Light Management/Pete Galli Management.” Earlier this month, Morrissey also did an interview discussing the problems with his unreleased album Bonfire Of Teenagers, which he expressed is so controversial that no labels want to share it.