Now Morrissey Says Johnny Marr Has Blocked A New Smiths Deluxe Reissue

News September 11, 2024 6:46 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Morrissey revealed on his website that he said yes to a Smiths reunion tour offer, whereas Johnny Marr ignored it. Today, the provocative British singer posted that a Smiths greatest hits album was blocked by Marr.

On his website, Morrissey wrote, “The proposed greatest hits album by the Smiths entitled Smiths Rule OK! has been blocked by J Marr. The album (above), and also the single Hand In Glove (below) were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of the Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of This Charming Man. Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr.”

Meanwhile, Morrissey did a rare interview recently discussing his album Bonfire Of Teenagers, which he says no label will release due to its controversial title track.

