Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters next week (August 4), but it already has a 98 percent fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating — no doubt helped by the fact that the animated movie is scored by NIN’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. You can actually hear the score in its entirety now, and check out its bonkers track titles, which include names like “Dipshits On A Roof,” “Murder The Shreks!,” “What’s The Worst That Could Happen?,” “(The Worst That Could Happen),” “Grand Theft Ice Cream Truck,” “I Just Met You And You Almost Killed Me,” “Puke Girl,” “Megamind, Gru-Type SH*T,” “Brought A Mutant To A Ninja Fight,” “Better Than Mark Ruffalo,” and a whole bunch of other goodies.

As has been previously reported, Seth Rogen is a writer, producer, and star in the film, which also features Rose Byrne, Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, and more. Check out Reznor and Ross’ full score below.