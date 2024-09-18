It must be fun to be 82-year-old Paul McCartney. You were in the Beatles, you’re richer than God, and people are always happy to see you popping up in unexpected places. Earlier this year, McCartney played a Hollywood Bowl tribute to his late friend Jimmy Buffett and clowned Bruce Springsteen onstage at the Ivor Novello Awards. A few weeks ago, he dropped in at a Hamptons club gig with producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. And last night, for whatever reason, he joined comedian Deon Cole onstage at the Hollywood Improv.

As TMZ reports, the Black-ish/Average Joe star Deon Cole was trying out new material at the Improv last night. During his set, Cole pulled his friend Paul McCartney up onstage, saying that the two of them got high on some “good shit” before his set: “I had to smoke, and that’s why this is happening.” Makes perfect sense. When you want some good weed, call Paul McCartney.

With McCartney next to him, Deon Cole told the crowd, “Y’all motherfuckers did not give no love at all to me tonight.” Then he thanked McCartney for coming out, and McCartney leaned into the mic and said, “I’ve just been enjoying seeing you working through this material. You’re right, some of it bombed.” Watch the TMZ video below.