Watch Paul McCartney Join Andrew Watt And Chad Smith At Hamptons Club Gig

News August 21, 2024 11:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Imagine that you’re in a random club in the fanciest part of Long Island on a Tuesday night and a damn Beatle pops up onstage. That’s what happened last night at Stephen Talkhouse, a Hamptons venue with a capacity of about 250. Last night, big-deal producer Andrew Watt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith played a one-off set there, and they were joined by surprise guest Paul McCartney.

Yahoo! reports that McCartney, who has owned a home in the Hamptons for many years, came out to sing Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” and the Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” with Watt and Smith. (The videos from the show only have a bit of “Rockin’ In The Free World.”) Watt’s band featured former SNL bandleader GE Smith and a keyboardist and horn section. Watt’s girlfriend, the model and singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, got up to sing with McCartney on “Rockin’ In The Free World,” and it looks like everyone had a great time. Watch some videos from last night’s show below.

Andrew Watt isn’t super-famous, but he did just produce the Lady Gaga/Bruno Mars duet “Die With A Smile.” In recent years, he’s been a go-to producer for classic rock legends like Ozzy Osborne, Iggy Pop, and Pearl Jam. Last year, he produced the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds, and McCartney guested on the song “Bite My Head Off.” According to Yahoo!, Watt “will reportedly be involved in an upcoming McCartney album project.”

