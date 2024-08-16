Last month, Lady Gaga performed at the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. Though she’s busy with Joker: Folie à Deux, she’s back in music mode today with a new Bruno Mars collaboration titled “Die With A Smile.”

The pop stars co-produced “Die With A Smile” with Andrew Watt and D’Mile, and those four are credited along with James Fauntleroy as the track’s writers. Gaga and Mars promoted it by wearing each other’s T-shirts on Instagram. In her post about the song, Gaga teased her next album, due next year, by writing, “WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…”

“Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating,” Gaga says about the collab. “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

Mars adds, “Getting to work with Gaga has been an honor. She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Check out “Die With A Smile” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)