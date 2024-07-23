We’re still about three months away from the release of the much-hyped sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, which adds Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and which is supposedly a jukebox musical, but the hype train keeps on rolling. The movie’s first trailer came out months ago, and it’s already playing pretty much every time I go to the theater for a non-kids’ movie. Now, a longer second trailer has arrived, though it doesn’t answer too many questions about what this movie is going to be.

If Joker: Folie à Deux really is a musical, then the marketing geniuses at Warner Bros. Pictures aren’t too interested in showing evidence in the trailer — something that’s been true of a lot of musicals lately. There’s definitely music in there. The trailer is set to what seems to be a slowed-down, ominous remix of Frank Sinatra’s version of “When You’re Smiling,” and there’s a moment where Gaga whisper-sings Judy Garland’s “Get Happy” to Joaquin Phoenix, so maybe they’re going for a standards thing here — like Gaga has finally found a blockbuster-sized outlet for her cocktail-jazz fixation.

Other than that, we see a few isolated images that could come from musical numbers. There will be some dramatic courtroom scenes, with the Joker on trial in full makeup, and the Joker and Gaga might host a reality show? Virtually every moment in the trailer could come from a character’s dream sequence, which I guess is in keeping with the original Joker. Also, people keep referring to the character as “Joker” rather than “the Joker.” I’m going to have a tough time getting used to that. If you liked the first movie, maybe you’ll like this one. I wouldn’t know. Watch the trailer below.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters 10/4.