Joker: Folie à Deux Is “Mostly A Jukebox Musical” Featuring 15 “Very Well-Known” Songs

We’ve been hearing murmurs for years now that director Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, costarring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn alongside title character Joaquin Phoenix, is a musical. Now the word is it’s going to feature a lot of well-known songs, a la Mamma Mia! or Moulin Rouge.

Unnamed sources with knowledge of the filming and early cuts of the movie tell Variety that the film is “mostly a jukebox musical” that integrates versions of at least 15 “very well-known” songs. Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won an Oscar in 2020 for scoring the first Joker, will reportedly “infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues” into the famous material.

One song in the movie is said to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon, long associated with Judy Garland. Notably, when Gaga’s casting was confirmed, the teaser was set to Fred Astaire’s Irving Berlin-penned Top Hat standard “Cheek To Cheek,” which was also the title of Gaga’s 2014 album with Tony Bennett. So maybe these are all going to be showtunes? That would certainly be on-brand for Gaga.

The report indicates that filmmakers are leaving the door open to add one or two original songs, presumably so they have something to submit for Best Original Song consideration at the Oscars.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on 10/4.