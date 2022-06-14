Joker 2 May Be A Musical Co-Starring Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The news of a Joker sequel was announced last week when Phillips shared the title of the new project via social media: Joker: Folie à deux.

No details yet on what character Gaga would play, though the Hollywood Reporter says it would likely be Harley Quinn (the Joker’s Arkham Asylum shrink-turned-on-and-off-again girlfriend), with this Quinn existing in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s Quinn, who appeared in 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds Of Prey, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021). Anyway, according to the Reporter‘s sources, the sequel will also be a musical. Sure, why not.

