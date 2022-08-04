Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker Sequel

Two months ago news broke that the sequel to Todd Phillips’ polarizing, Oscar-nominated Joker might be a musical pairing Lady Gaga with the first film’s star Joaquin Phoenix. Today Gaga has confirmed those reports.

The pop star and actor posted a brief teaser for the new movie on their social media accounts today. It features silhouettes of herself and Phoenix set to Fred Astaire’s “Cheek To Cheek” — a nice little tie-in to her 2014 album with Tony Bennett. The movie’s release date is Oct. 4, 2024, and its title is Joker: Folie À Deux — presumably not a reference to the Fall Out Boy album. (Patrick Stump is team Marvel anyway.)

Watch the teaser below.