Oscars 2020: Hildur Guðnadóttir Wins Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir has won the Best Original Score award at the 92nd Academy Awards for Joker. It was her first Oscar award and first nomination. Guðnadóttir is only the ninth woman to be nominated for Score in the history of the Oscars, and she’s the first woman to win the category in 23 years. She also won the Golden Globe last month.

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters, who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up,” Guðnadóttir said in her acceptance speech. “We need to hear your voices.”

She beat a field that included Alexandre Desplat’s Little Women, Randy Newman’s Marriage Story, Thomas Newman’s 1917, and John Williams’ Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.