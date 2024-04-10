Watch Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix In The First Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer

We’ve been hearing about the Joker sequel for so long, and the rollout is just getting started. Today, the film’s first official trailer has arrived.

The trailer begins with Steve Coogan’s voiceover saying, “We use music to make us whole, to balance the fractures within ourselves.” In the background, Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s 1965 song “What The World Needs Now Is Love” soundtracks the madness.

To recap: Joker: Folie à Deux will find Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, with Lady Gaga jumping on board as Harley Quinn. In a severe genre pivot, the movie will be a musical — specifically a jukebox musical featuring at least 15 “very well-known songs,” infused with the “distinctive, haunting cues” of Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. One of those songs is the Judy Garland classic “That’s Entertainment,” which suggests those well-known songs will be showtunes.

A decent number of promotional photos have emerged showing Phoenix and Gaga in character together. Now, we get to see them as moving pictures. Check out the first trailer below.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters 10/4.