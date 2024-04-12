Last year, Jimmy Buffett passed away at the age of 76. Last night, many of Buffett’s peers and admirers came together for a massive tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Near the end of the night, for instance, Dave Grohl introduced Paul McCartney, who collaborated with Buffett near the end of his life. McCartney said a few heartfelt words about “great man” Buffett, and then, with the Eagles serving as his backing band, he performed his Beatles classic “Let It Be.” Here’s some fan footage.

Naturally, Dave Grohl also performed last night. The Zac Brown Band, a big-deal country group that’s collaborated with Grohl in the past, played a three-song mini-set that ended with a cover of Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.” Buffett’s old Coral Reefer Band joined in, and Grohl played drums.

Last night’s other performers also included the unlikely team of Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi. Together, Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi performed Pitbull’s recent tribute track “Thank God & Jimmy Buffett.”

At the end of the night, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band played an all-star singalong version of “Margaritaville” with the Eagles, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jon Bon Jovi, Angélique Kidjo, Pitbull, Jackson Browne, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Brandi Carlile, Harrison Ford, Judd Apatow, Woody Harrelson, John McEnroe, and others. Paul McCartney didn’t sing on that one, but he did watch from the side of the stage, raising his own margarita in tribute.

Snoop Dogg is more of a gin and juice guy, and he did his Doggystyle hit with the Coral Reefer Band:

Paul McCartney singing “Let It Be,” Snoop Dogg doing “Gin and Juice” plus The Eagles, Brandi Carlile, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Jane Fonda, Harrison Ford and so many other superstars all lovingly paying tribute to Jimmy Buffet at the Hollywood Bowl tonight. pic.twitter.com/19fEY5LcWx — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 12, 2024