Last week, Jimmy Buffett, the massively successful maker of chill beach music, died of skin cancer at the age of 76. Before his passing, Buffett finished work on a new album called Equal Strain On All Parts. The title comes from the way that Buffett’s grandfather would describe a good nap. The album features collaborations with Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kidjo, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Equal Strain On All Parts is coming out this fall, and Buffett’s estate has shared three songs.

Paul McCartney played bass on the goofball rock song “My Gummie Just Kicked In,” which is about exactly what you think. According to a press release, Buffett got the idea for a song at a dinner party with McCartney. McCartney’s wife Nancy stumbled while standing up and then explained why she’d lost her balance, and that’s the title.

Another early single is the tender, pretty ballad “Bubbles Up.” In a press release, Paul McCartney enthuses over Buffett’s vocal on that song: “I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever”

Finally, there’s a song called “Like My Dog.” It’s a laid-back, reggae-influenced love song where Buffett sings about a woman who says, “I want you to love me like my dog does.”

Equal Strain On All Parts is out 11/3 on Mailboat Records.