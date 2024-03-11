Paul McCartney, Eagles, Pitbull, & More Playing Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert Next Month

Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Pitbull, and more are playing a Jimmy Buffett tribute concert that will take place next month at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Buffett passed away last year at the age of 76, and a posthumous album came out not long after, which features collaborations with McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kidjo, and more.

Also on the roster for the Buffett tribute show: Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Jake Shimabukuro, the Coral Reefer Band, and “more special guests.”

“Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett” take place on April 11, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15. More details here.