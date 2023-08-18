Camp Flog Gnaw Announces 2023 Lineup, Including SZA And “The Hillbillies”

News August 18, 2023 4:59 PM By Chris DeVille

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the music festival headed up by Tyler, The Creator, is returning this November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in LA. Tyler hasn’t staged the festival since 2019 due to COVID, but it’s coming back in a big way for 2023. In addition to Tyler himself, headliners include SZA and “The Hillbillies,” which presumably means Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Also on the bill: Earl Sweatshirt, Clipse, Ice Spice, Turnstile, beabadoobee, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, PinkPantheress, Kevin Abstract, Toro y Moi, Liv.e, and many more. They got both Maxo and Maxo Kream. The fest is already sold out, but you can get more info on it here.

