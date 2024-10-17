Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Chromakopia Out This Month

We knew Tyler, The Creator was launching a new album campaign when he dropped a video for the new song “St. Chroma” on Wednesday. Today, we learn that album will be coming quite soon. Chromakopia, the follow-up to 2021’s great Call Me If You Get Lost (and its 2023 deluxe edition The Estate Sale) will be out on Oct. 28. That’s a Monday! Tyler is doing his part to bring real music release dates back.

We don’t know much about the album so far. The artwork says, “All songs written, produced, and arranged by Tyler Okonma,” which is par for the course with Tyler. The inscription affirms that he’s getting more into using his government name, as does the “St. Chroma” director credit, which goes to Tyler Okonma rather than Wolf Haley. Also, at chromakopia.com, you can pre-order various packages that include a commemorative box. It looks more like a crate to me: