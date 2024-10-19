Watch Caroline Polachek Cover Radiohead’s “True Love Waits” At Musée de l’Orangerie

Earlier this week, both Phantom Planet and Hanson covered Radiohead in Jersey City and New York City, respectively. On Friday (Oct. 18), Caroline Polachek performed a version of the band’s A Moon Shaped Pool track “True Love Waits” at Musée de l’Orangerie.

“Deepest thank you to [Klaus Biesenbach] and [Olivier Berggruen] for inviting me to come perform a short program of songs on the occasion of the Museum Berggruen and Neue Nationalgalerie exhibition of the Heinz Berggruen collection at the Musée de L’Orangerie and Art Basel Paris 2024,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “I had chills all over to sing in that room, while seeing those paintings IRL for the first time.”

“‘True Love Waits,’ like the Water Lilies, went through decades of versions and distillations… through time and loss and perseverance,” she continued.

The performance is as beautiful as you’d expect. This might be as close as we get to a Radiohead concert anytime soon. Watch below.