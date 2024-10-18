Watch Phantom Planet Cover Radiohead In Jersey City

Alex Greenwald famously covered Radiohead’s “Just” with Mark Ronson, so it’s (ahem) no surprise that his band busted out some Radiohead Wednesday night in Jersey City. At White Eagle Hall, Phantom Planet started their headlining set by playing through their underrated Dave Fridmann-produced 2004 self-titled album (i.e., not the one with “California”). They then got into all kinds of exploits, including an impromptu cover of “Paranoid Android,” the gnarled prog epic from OK Computer. According to the setlist they played some “Airbag” first, but we only have video of “Paranoid Android,” so watch that below.

Do you remember the Phantom Planet song “Big Brat”? That’s on the self-titled, and upon revisitation it really is brat.

UPDATE: Patrick Stickles of Titus Andronicus informs us that Hanson, who played New York’s Palladium Times Square with Phantom Planet on Thursday, are also covering Radiohead in their stage show right now. He has helpfully provided footage of Team “MMMBop” performing “Optimistic.” It looks like they opened with it?